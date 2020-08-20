Telephone conversation between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20 August 2020



On August 20, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, had a telephone conversation with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Norway, Audun Halvorsen.

The parties exchanged views on the current situation after the presidential election in Belarus, prospects for further interaction at bilateral and multilateral levels.

The Deputy Minister of Belarus stressed the importance of evolutionary development of the country based on compliance with the rule of law and without any intervention of external forces.

In recent days, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, O.Kravchenko, had telephone conversations and personal meetings with the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip Reeker, the Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Michael Siebert, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, George Kent, Ambassadors of several European states.

The parties share views on the current situation in Belarus, openly discuss existing disagreements, as well as the state of bilateral relations and prospects for interaction.

