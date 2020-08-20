Telephone conversation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

19 August 2020



On August 19, 2020 at the initiative of the Spanish side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, Arancha Gonzalez Laya.

During the conversation, the heads of the Foreign Ministries exchanged information on the current situation after the presidential elections in Belarus and the prospects for further cooperation.

The parties agreed on the importance of evolutionary, progressive development of the country without interference of external forces.

The sides expressed interest in preserving communication channels, continuing working contacts and maintaining the dialogue between Belarus and the European Union.

print version

MIL OSI