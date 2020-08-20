Telephone conversation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20 August 2020



On August 20, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, had a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Estonia, Urmas Reinsalu.

The interlocutors discussed the situation in Belarus after the presidential elections, prospects for further cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

U.Reinsalu informed about the approaches of the European Union to assessing the current situation.

The Belarusian side underlined the inadmissibility of external interference in the internal affairs of Belarus and explicit support, including financial, of some individual actors.

V.Makei called for an objective assessment of the situation that is based on various sources of information.

