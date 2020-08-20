Telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In accordance with a prior agreement, Charles Michel informed Vladimir Putin about the results of the extraordinary European Union summit held on August 19 regarding the events in Belarus.

The Russian President emphasised that any pressure on the leadership of the sovereign Belarusian state and any outside interference in the internal processes taking place there would be counterproductive. Both sides reaffirmed that the earliest possible normalisation of the situation in Belarus meets the interests of both Russia and the European Union.

