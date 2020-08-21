After 75 days in prison, opposition activist Pavel Seviarynets suspected of plotting riots

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/99180

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Pavel Seviarynets. Photo: Nadzeya Hatsak

Pavel Seviarynets, political prisoner and co-chairman of the Belarusian Christian Democracy party, will not be released after serving 75 days of administrative detention, according to his mother Tatsiana.

According to her, Pavel will be held for 72 hours under Article 108 of the Criminal Procedure Code (on suspicion of committing a crime).

However, in reality, Seviarynets is facing charges under Article 293 of the Criminal Code (rioting), despite the fact that the politician spent more than two months behind bars.

“The most disgusting thing is that a criminal case was opened against him after a long term in prison, at the last minute, when he was preparing to be released, he was unwashed, unshaven, but he was not released even for a day to see his family. They are so afraid that he will organize a revolution here,” the activist’s wife Volha told Radio Svaboda.

