Greetings to Rubezh summer educational forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Like all your previous meetings, this forum is aimed at consolidating the friendly, close-knit Russian Popular Front’s Youth Team, bringing together energetic and creative young people who are striving to change the life in their regions for the better, to actively participate in the implementation of much-needed youth initiatives and projects.

I am quite certain that the packed agenda of the forum, consisting of lectures, workshops, profound discussions with representatives of state and public organisations, prominent politicians and journalists, will help you improve your professional level, gain unique teamwork experience and valuable practical skills, and also exchange interesting plans and ideas with your comrades.”

The Rubezh Youth Forum is taking place in the Kaluga Region on August 21–28.

MIL OSI