Monitoring sectoral financial flows: economic recovery ongoing

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

20 August 2020

News

Flash data for the week ending 14 August suggest that most consolidated groups of industries posted moderate growth in deviations of payments from ‘normal’ readings.

At the same time, current changes in payments are overall consistent with regular weekly fluctuations. The steep drop, followed by the subsequent short-lived rapid recovery episode, gave way to normalisation across many sectors against the backdrop of restrictions being gradually lifted, in a sign of gradually recovering business activity. A constraining effect on the dynamics of payments is still coming from sectors hit hardest by anti-pandemic measures.

Further details are available in the new issue of ‘Monitoring of Sectoral Financial Flows’.

MIL OSI