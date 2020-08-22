Greetings to 2nd VOSTOK All-Russian Youth Far East Educational Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Many of you have already taken part in the interesting and intensive events of the Forum’s online programme, presented your projects to a reputable jury as part of the Festival of Ideas, and got together today here, on Far Eastern Federal University campus, the venue of the Forum’s offline stage.

I want to note that the development of the Russian Far East, the realisation of its unparalleled economic, geopolitical and natural potential, establishing favourable conditions for living, working and leisure are among our key national priorities. This is why it is gratifying that young people are actively becoming involved in solving them and propose substantive, ingenious and ambitious initiatives.

I believe that your talent, energy and readiness to actively participate in the country’s life will certainly help you succeed and materialise you boldest and most daring endeavours and dreams.”

The offline stage of the VOSTOK All-Russian Youth Far East Educational Forum is taking place in Vladivostok on August 22 – 29. The online stage was held from August 3 to 17. The offline venue brings together 150 young people from across Russia who scored best in the ranking system of the online stage of the event.

MIL OSI