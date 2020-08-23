Greetings to participants and guests of Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum and 2020 International Army Games

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin: Dear guests,

I am happy to welcome the organisers, participants and guests of the Army-2020 International Military Technical Forum and the International Army Games.

These two major events are opening simultaneously this year and I am certain that their programmes, which are always spectacular and eventful, will only benefit from this combination.

Numerous guests will have the opportunity to see the capabilities of our Armed Forces, learn about the latest achievements of the Russian and foreign defence industries, as well as successful projects of international cooperation. We hope that new business contacts and promising partnerships will be established and promoted at the forum.

We understand the importance of building trust-based relationships in the areas of security and military and technical cooperation, and the importance of searching for solutions to new challenges together.

For several years, the International Army Games have been contributing to strengthening friendly links, to open and well-wishing exchange of expertise. Military personnel from different countries compete in their skills and equipment operation, in combat prowess and military discipline; they test themselves for readiness to overcome serious ordeals and perform tasks in extreme conditions.

Most importantly, the Army Games contribute to strengthening peace and mutual understanding between countries and nations.

I expect that the Russian teams will, as always, demonstrate well-coordinated and seamless performance, display their best qualities and assert the growing combat potential of our troops.

The captivating competitions of military professionals have already won popularity among numerous guests, especially young people, school, college and university students who take part in technology workshops, military and sports clubs, and those who are searching for their path and intend to dedicate their lives to the noble career of defending their country or scientific research in laboratories, design bureaus and modern production companies.

Friends, I am certain that the International Military and Technical Forum and the Army Games will be spectacular and significant events that will, of course, serve the purpose of strengthening ties between countries in the defence sphere. I wish all the participants and guests great success and all the best.

MIL OSI