Working meeting with Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President started the meeting by noting a reduction in the region’s agricultural production in contrast to the country’s overall growth in agricultural production, as well as the diminishing scope of local construction projects.

Vasily Golubev reported that the region is taking measures to resume the operation of the companies producing poultry and eggs. As for the construction industry, there has been a decline, mainly in housing construction. The governor promised that new construction sites would be developed and the annual plan was being adjusted but the performance goals set for 2024 would be achieved.

Vladimir Putin also noted that the region has seen a greater decline in its permanent population than the national average. The President stressed two aspects, one being the quality of social infrastructure. The number of medical doctors in Rostov Region per 10,000 people is below the national average. The same applies to the number of places available at preschool facilities. The second aspect is a relatively high unemployment rate despite the fact that Rostov Region has developed industrial production and opportunities for agricultural activity.

Vasily Golubev admitted that there had been setbacks in these areas and noted that efforts would be made to reverse the situation.

As per the President’s request, the governor spoke about the progress in the wind power industry. The first wind farms were built in the region last March, by two major partners, Rosatom and RUSNANO, as well as Fortum of Finland and Enel of Italy. Three new plants producing components for wind power production were opened, in Taganrog and Volgodonsk. Currently, two wind farms with a capacity of 200 MW are fully functional while by the end of 2022 there will be eight farms producing 700 MW to 800 MW in total.

Vasily Golubev also reported on the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The current task is to ensure that the situation remains stable and to find solutions to minimise the spread.

To be continued.

