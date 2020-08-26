Greetings on the opening of the cross years of Russian-Chinese Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The messages reads, in part:

“Cooperation in the area of advanced technologies is one of the most promising pathways of Russian-Chinese relations. To a great extent, it is the expertise as well as ambitious and unorthodox innovative solutions that determine the future of our countries, define the development dynamic for the economy, the social sector and infrastructure, and influence the quality of life.

The cross years offer an intensive and versatile programme. We plan to work together on priority Russian-Chinese research projects, informative exhibitions, conferences and presentations. Our joint plans also include an intensive exchange of delegations, including between academic institutions, universities and innovation centres.

We particularly value the cooperation between our countries’ specialised government agencies, healthcare and research organisations involved in countering COVID-19. Sharing the accumulated experience in diagnostics, prevention and treatment of this dangerous disease has already brought positive results, and it is necessary to expand this practice.

I hope that all the events scheduled for the cross years will be a success and contribute to further strengthening the overarching partnership and strategic cooperation between Russia and China.”

