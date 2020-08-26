Protesters detained in dozens again

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/99246 2020 2020-08-26T10:48:07+0300 2020-08-26T10:48:07+0300 2020-08-26T10:48:08+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/teachers_20200825.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Teachers protesting outside the Ministry of Education in Minsk. The protests was prompted by Aliaksandr Lukashenka’s threat to expel disloyal educators from schools. August 25, 2020. Photo: tut.by

Over fifty protesters were detained yesterday during and after several demonstrations held in Minsk, Homieĺ, Hrodna and Babrujsk. Some of them were released, but are expected to stand trials soon.

At least twenty people were held in two protests staged in Minsk’s Independence Square. At least three persons were detained during a picket held in the afternoon outside the Ministry of Education and over fifteen during and after a daily protest in the evening, which brought together several thousand demonstrators.

Ahead of the protests, numerous police personnel, riot gear and prisoner transport vehicles were pulled in.

Some protesters were snatched by riot policemen for merely carrying white-red-white flags. The detainees were later found in the detention center in Akrescin Street.

Twenty-eight employees of the Hrodna-Azot chemical factory were detained in Hrodna. The detainees were taken to a district police department, but eventually released, after a crowd of people arrived to demand their immediate release. Tear gas was reportedly used by riot police to disperse the protesters.

Pro-Lukashenka demonstration in Minsk. August 25, 2020. Photo: tut.by

Meanwhile, there were no detentions during a pro-Lukashenka demonstration held outside the Kamarouski food market in Minsk.

MIL OSI