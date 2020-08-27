Interview with Rossiya TV channel

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Sergei Brilyov: Good afternoon, Mr President.

Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon.

Sergei Brilyov: No matter what else is happening, and no matter what area of life we discuss, this nasty coronavirus always looms somewhere in the background.

Vladimir Putin: That’s true.

Sergei Brilyov: What do you think about the notorious second wave that scares so many people?

Vladimir Putin: What is the second wave? We just talk about it in our everyday conversations or the media talks about the second wave.

Sergei Brilyov: Well, all of us have learned something over these past months, and the second wave has become a set phrase.

Vladimir Putin: A bit, yes, this is true.

In reality, this implies the development of an epidemiological situation. This is the terminology that the specialists suggest we use.

Sergei Brilyov: The situation is getting worse in Europe, more cases are being recorded.

Vladimir Putin: Of course, it is obvious, if we consider that it is the holiday season, and there are many people on the beaches and crowds in bars and restaurants.

Sergei Brilyov: No discipline.

Vladimir Putin: Yes, of course. All this individualism and a reluctance to respect the interests of an overwhelming majority of society members leads to an outbreak and a relapse that we are witnessing in some countries. I hope that, first of all, this will not happen, and that Europe and other parts of the world will cope with the situation.

On the whole, quite a few people in Russia have fallen ill, but we have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world. This is nothing but a manifestation of the national healthcare system’s readiness, our ability to mobilise and the timely nature of decisions to neutralise threats.

To be continued.

