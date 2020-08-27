Launching motor traffic on completed sections of Taurida motorway

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President drove an Aurus limousine along a newly-built section of the Taurida motorway with Minister of Transport Yevgeny Ditrikh Ditrikh YevgenyMinister of Transport , VAD Director General Valery Abramov and VAD Chief Production Engineer Andrei Volkov.

The President inspected information boards highlighting the stages of building the motorway and spoke briefly with VAD workers. After that, he gave the green light to launching vehicle traffic along the newly-built sections.

The four-lane Taurida motorway has first technical category status and is located on the border of two Russian entities, namely, the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, a city of federal importance. The motorway is slated for completion in late 2023. A 250.7-km section between Kerch and Sevastopol will open before the year is out.

Under the road construction project, 95 engineering structures, including bridges and overpasses, as well as 18 transport interchanges and 30 pedestrian crossings with elevators for people with disabilities, will be built.

