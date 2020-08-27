Meeting of the standing commission of the Presidential Council for Cossack Affairs on research activities

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The meeting participants focused on priority measures to implement the state policy strategy on Russia’s Cossacks for 2021–2030.

The commission will adopt several measures including the drafting of a single teaching concept of the history of Russia’s Cossacks for schools, holding a series of national scientific and practical conferences to study the history of Russia’s Cossacks, and other measures in cooperation with Cossack representatives.

The meeting was attended by members of the Council for Cossack Affairs as well as representatives of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Russian Academy of Education, the Russian Orthodox Church, Cossack military societies, and scientific and expert communities.

