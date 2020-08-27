Moscow Exchange Forum to move to online format

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The Moscow Exchange Forum will be held on 29-30 October and 2-3 November 2020. This year, the event is being held entirely online for the first time.

The Forum program will feature online discussions with members of the Russian government, regulators, Russian issuers and international investors. This year’s event is held in partnership with Sberbank, which will arrange a series of one-to-one online meetings for international investment funds with Russian public companies.

MOEX strives to promote the Russian financial market and its investment potential worldwide, and holds annual forums in key global financial centres. The events are intended to provide the global investment community with insights into the Russian economy as well as investment opportunities and major trends in Russia’s financial markets.

MIL OSI