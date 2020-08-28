Greetings to International Foundation for Unity of Orthodox Christian Nations

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over these past years, the Foundation has been serving the major and noble cause of strengthening the historical, cultural and spiritual unity of Orthodox Christian nations, promoting unshakeable moral, spiritual and family values in society. The Foundation makes a significant contribution to educating the younger generation and successfully carries out popular projects in charity, education and outreach that help to develop international humanitarian cooperation and build strong ties of friendship and mutual understanding between people.

Of course, another important aspect is that through its noble humanistic mission, the foundation unites an impressive number of workers and like-minded people who represent government bodies, civil society institutions, academic, cultural and business communities.”

The International Foundation for the Unity of Orthodox Christian Nations was established in April 1995 and blessed by Patriarch Alexy II of Moscow and All Russia. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia is the current Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees.

MIL OSI