Value of funds in escrow accounts exceeds 500 billion rubles in July

27 August 2020

In July, the indicators of the housing project finance market continued to grow in part due to government support measures.

The volume of funds placed by equity construction participants in escrow accounts was up by 19% in July to 500.7 billion rubles. Over the month, the number of escrow accounts grew by 22% to 148.4 thousand. The total limit of loan agreements concluded by banks and developers exceeded 1.56 trillion rubles.

More information about the indicators is available in the report on the monthly survey of banks which open settlement accounts for developers and escrow accounts.

