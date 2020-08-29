Results of special contest for Presidential grants for non-profit organisations

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The contest for supporting socially oriented non-profit organisations involved in countering the coronavirus and its consequences started on June 16, 2020, as directed by Vladimir Putin.

A total of 3,868 projects were submitted to the contest.

Nine hundred non-profit organisations were selected as winners of the contest based on independent expert assessment results. They will receive Presidential grants totaling two billion rubles.

In the course of 2020 (taking into account the first and second contests, the results of which were summed up in the first six months), Presidential grants have been provided for the implementation of 5,319 socially significant projects, totaling 10.7 billion rubles, which includes an additional three billion rubles from the Presidential Reserve Fund.

MIL OSI