Black Ribbon Day and anniversary of Baltic Way commemorated in Canada

On the 20th-23rd of August events to commemorate Black Ribbon Day and the 31st anniversary of the Baltic Way were organized in different cities of Canada.

On the 20th of August the Central & Eastern European Council in Canada (CEEC) and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) organized a Black Ribbon Day 2020 Online Commemoration with participation of representatives of Belarusian and Russian civil society – Andrei Sannikov and Vladimir Kara-Murza. Discussions entailed not only Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact but also fight for democracy of the contemporary Belarussian and Russian civil society.

On the 23rd of August Black Ribbon Day was commemorated at the Confederation Square by the National War Memorial in Ottawa. Wreath laying ceremony was followed by the short speeches of the representatives of the Baltic states and Poland embassies. Black Ribbon Day, Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, is commemorated in Canada since 2009.

Anniversary of the Baltic Way was commemorated in Toronto, Wasaga and Vancouver during the weekend. Special emphasis of this year’s event was on the situation in Belarus and support of its civil society. Events were initiated by the Lithuanian Communities in Toronto and Vancouver. Representatives of the Baltic states and Belarus communities actively participated in these commemorations.

“I am sincerely proud of the Canadian Lithuanian Community for taking the leadership and organizing symbolic Baltic Way events. Support for the civil society of Belarus was especially felt in this year’s commemorations. Today we once more reminded the world about Baltic states’ road to freedom, turned attention to present days events in Belarus and conveyed our support to its people” – said ambassador Darius Skusevičius.

More than 50000 people joined hands in a human chain – Freedom Way – stretching from the Cathedral Square in Vilnius to Medininkai by the Belarus border to express solidarity with Belarus people on Sunday.

Photos: The Embassy of Lithuania to Canada, Canadian Lithuanian Community (Toronto), Lithuanian Community in British Columbia (Lina Holliday)

