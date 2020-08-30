Greetings to coal industry workers and veterans

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The mining industry is deservingly considered one of the oldest high priority sectors of the national fuel and energy complex. Mining work, which requires professionalism, courage and readiness to help workmates, has always been well regarded and respected in society. This year, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, special words of gratitude go to the industry veterans. In the extreme wartime conditions, miners always showed their dedication to solving set tasks and demonstrated stamina and tenacity.

Today, the mining industry is advancing dynamically and making its contribution to national energy security as well as to the stable and continuous operation of industrial enterprises, and ensuring economic and social stability of Russia’s regions. It is important that you respect your predecessors’ traditions and work with full vigour. It is largely your efforts and your professional achievements that allow Russia to confidently maintain its position as a major global coal exporter.”

MIL OSI