L. Linkevičius: Lithuania speaks up in favor of deeper and broader EU-UK agreement in future

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius discussed the ongoing Brexit negotiations in a virtual meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. Lithuania’s main interests in the negotiations were also discussed, including the protection of our citizens’ rights, close cooperation in the fields of economy, as well as foreign, security and defense policy.

In today’s difficult context, the EU-UK negotiations on the future relationship are gaining importance. As the end of the negotiations is inevitably approaching, we lend support to Barnier and his team, who are seeking a mutually beneficial agreement. Otherwise, we all lose,” said L. Linkevičius.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister stressed that the UK was Lithuania’s strategic partner. Therefore, a close EU-UK partnership in the areas of security and defense policy is of particular importance.

The Withdrawal Agreement provides a transitional period up until the end of 2020 during which a close relationship between the EU and the UK is ensured. Once the transition period ends, a future EU-UK relationship will be based on a new agreement, if it can be concluded.

