L. Linkevičius meets with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State in Vilnius

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 24 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius met with the delegation led by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to discuss the situation in Belarus, topical issues of the bilateral relationship between Lithuania and the United States of America, and international security policy issues.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister said that the Western support for the Belarusian civil society was significant and had to be continued. “We cannot idly stand by while the people of Belarus are seeking change in their country. They need our support,” said L. Linkevičius.

In the meeting, the Foreign Minister asked for the U.S. support, aiming at having Belarus implement international organizations’ requirements and recommendations regarding the unsafe Ostrovets nuclear power plant.

