L. Linkevičius: Only new, transparent election can resolve Belarus’ political and moral impasse

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 27 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevičius took part in an Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers in Berlin, which focused on the situation in Belarus after the Belarusian presidential election on 9 August. When discussing the situation in Belarus, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister emphasized that we were witnessing a historical, political and social transformation in our immediate neighborhood.

“The EU has a unique and extremely important role to play in supporting this transformation, namely the wish of the Belarusian people to decide their future democratically. A peaceful transfer of power and a new democratic election would provide such an opportunity for Belarusians, and give the de facto government a single chance to end the political and moral impasse,” L. Linkevičius said. According to him, the EU should lend its direct support to the civil society, the independent press and, in particular, to the victims of the repression.

“The tense situation in Belarus demands the international community’s immediate attention, as the repression of citizens continues, the government rejects foreign mediation and there is a build-up of troops on the EU border. We also monitor the Kremlin’s interference and hybrid operation,” said the Foreign Minister.

The EU Foreign Ministers unanimously condemned the continuing violence by the Belarusian government towards peaceful protesters, the detention of those participating in protests, the persecution of Coordination Council members and media representatives. They also discussed the possibility of mediation, the role of the OSCE, and prospects for the EU-Belarus relationship. Many participants of the meeting highlighted the need of an immediate EU assistance to the victims of the repression, civil society organizations, and independent media.

As regards the sanctions against the Belarusian officials and representatives of force structures responsible for the violence against and the repression of peaceful protestors, as well as for rigging the presidential election, the EU Foreign Ministers agreed to continue to work – the EU institutions shall conduct all the necessary legal procedures, constantly updating the EU sanctions list.

Today, in Berlin, L. Linkevičius met with Jan Hecker, advisor to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and discussed the political crisis in Belarus, as well as the need to assist its civil society in a discussion with the German academic and political community, which was organized by the Körber Foundation.

In Berlin, the EU Foreign Ministers also met with the Israeli Head of Diplomacy Gabi Ashkenazi to discuss prospects for the Middle East peace process and for ensuring peace and stability in the region. They agreed to promote the EU-Israel cooperation through the Association Council in the nearest future.

Photos (Copyright): Auswaertiges Amt/photothek

