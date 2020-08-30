Linas Linkevičius and South African Minister of International Relations discuss ways to combat COVID-19 pandemic and to strengthen contacts

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 25 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius had a telephone conversation with Naledi Pandor, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, and discussed our bilateral relationship, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the two countries, cooperation within international organizations, and other relevant issues.

The Foreign Minister L. Linkevičius said that Lithuania and South Africa enjoyed old historical relations, and it was the reason why a large Litvak community lived in South Africa. The numerous South African Litvak community has about 80,000 members, including 5, 000 Lithuanian citizens. Litvaks arrived in South Africa about a century ago and successfully established themselves as a force in the country’s politics, business, and culture. Therefore, they are an essential element of our bilateral relations. According to L. Linkevičius, particularly this strengthens the need to facilitate travel opportunities for our citizens. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister also reminded his counterpart about a request to lift the visa requirement for Lithuanian citizens.

N. Pandor thanked Lithuania for assistance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. African countries are speeding toward a coronavirus disease crisis in the face of the rapidly expanding pandemic. South Africa is the hardest-hit country on the continent and accounts for about half a million of confirmed cases.

The two Ministers also voiced their concerns over the situation in Mali. The European Union, the United Nations, the African Union and other organizations in the region are looking for ways to address the deteriorating situation.

The interlocutors also discussed the drafting of bilateral agreements and noted that they took interest in intensifying bilateral dialogue in political, economic, and cultural fields. N. Pandor accepted the Lithuanian Foreign Minister’s invitation to visit Lithuania. She has plans to come as soon as it is safe to travel.

MIL OSI