Lithuanian Embassy provided support for recycling initiative in Armavir schools

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On August 24, Evaldas Galvanauskas, representative of Lithuanian Embassy in Armenia, participated at the ceremony of installation of plastic and paper recycling bins in Armavir schools.

During the implementation of the project „Recycle it!” a total of 150 recycling bins will be installed in all schools of Armavir and five nearby villages. Moreover, pupils of the mentioned schools will participate in the environmental trainings.

„Praiseworthy is the fact that students will receive both theoretical knowledge about recycling and will have an opportunity to recycle themselves. Such joint approach should effectively lead to better environmental awareness of the young generation“, said E. Galvanauskas during the meeting with regional authorities of Armavir and school representatives.

The project is implemented by Armenian NGO Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Development of Communities (ISSD).

Funded from Lithuanian development cooperation and support for democracy programme.

