Minister L. Linkevičius bids farewell to outgoing Norwegian Ambassador

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 24 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Linas Linkevičius bade farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Norway to Lithuania Karsten Klepsvik.

In the meeting, L. Linkevičius and the Norwegian Ambassador welcomed the excellent bilateral relationship between Lithuania and Norway, close ties between the two countries in the fields of energy security, regional security and defense, economy, etc. Lithuania’s Foreign Minister thanked Norway for its contribution to the strengthening of security in the Baltic states. The interlocutors also discussed relevant international issues – the situation in Belarus, events in Russia, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic – as well as further prospects for bilateral and regional cooperation.

K. Klepsvik has served as the Ambassador of Norway to Lithuania since 2017.

MIL OSI