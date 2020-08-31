Financial police arrest another member of opposition coordination council

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Liliya Ulasava

Liliya Ulasava, a famous mediator and a member of the presidium of the Coordination Council, has been arrested by officers of the Department for Financial Investigations, according to a Council member Maksim Znak.

Ulasava was detained after coming to a district police department in Minsk to provide explanations about her alleged involvement in an illegal protest.

The lawyer’s apartment was searched and computer equipment and data storage devices were seized.

The Department for Financial Investigations declined to comment on the arrest.

Yesterday, Liliya Ulasava was seen at a protest in Minsk, when tens of thousands of people marched to President Lukashenka’s palace to again demand his resignation.

