Greetings to President of Kyrgyzstan on Independence Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“Relations between our countries are developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Our bilateral political dialogue, fruitful cooperation in a variety of areas as well as coordination of efforts within the EAEU, CSTO and SCO are expanding,” the President of Russia noted in his message.

Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that through joint efforts Russia and Kyrgyzstan will further broaden their bilateral relations and interaction in combatting threats and challenges to international security, including the coronavirus pandemic. “This undoubtedly meets the interests of our friendly nations,” Vladimir Putin stressed.

MIL OSI