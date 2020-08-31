Meeting with Chairman of Belarus’ Supreme Court Valentin Sukalo

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

31 August 2020

The authorities will offer the people changes that will move the society forward, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Chairman of the Supreme Court of Belarus Valentin Sukalo on 31 August.‘The return, as some say, to the Constitution of 1994 is something that we have not just passed or lived through. We have absorbed it. We saw what was happening then. The return is probably a change, but it is not a movement forward. I would like to see these changes move our society forward. We will insist on such changes and offer them to our people,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said. The President noted that specialists in Belarus, including judges of the Constitutional Court, are currently working on amendments to the main law of the country. Then the draft of the updated Constitution will be submitted for public discussion. “The document will be put forward to the public to discuss it, express their opinion. I would like to stress that everyone, especially those demanding those changes, should understand that every voter, including farmers, workers, teachers, physicians, specialists and those who have come of age and gather in the streets of peaceful, clean and cozy Minsk today, has one vote at the referendum on the Constitution,” the head of state said. He added that the voice of underage citizens of the country, who are also many at the rallies, cannot be taken into account, although they can express their opinion.Aleksandr Lukashenko noted he would like to discuss tactical and strategic topics in the work of courts. “If we talk about tactics, I would like to discuss specific things, problems, including criminal cases, which are on the President’s radar. As for the strategy, there has been a lot of talk lately that we have to somehow remodel our public and political system, change the situation in the country. Changes, changes… Truth be told, nobody says what kind of changes they want. But I know very well who wants changes and what kind. This is why you and I are going to discuss it. Life has to always change,” he explained.Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that work is in progress on the third version of the Constitution of Belarus. He asked Valentin Sukalo to get involved in the work. “I would like you to have a say in the matter as an experienced man,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted. “As for the courts, many people – including representatives of the court system – want some kind of independence. Although I am ready to argue with anyone that Belarusian courts are the most independent ones. Nobody should laugh at it. You know how I protect you against all kinds of pressure or requests over the phone. I often say that everything depends on judges: if they want to be dependent on someone, it means they will have to respond to these phone calls, figuratively speaking. You’ve never received secret calls from me. Everything is in the open between us. If the President keeps an eye on some criminal case, I say it openly and you do, too.”“This is why I believe that although we have a bit of an authoritarian system in the public life, nevertheless, the President protects and preserves courts. But it is a personal thing while we have to make a system work regardless of personalities, including Lukashenko. This is why I think in the new Constitution we have to properly reflect the system of our courts resulting from the experience of our work over the last quarter of the century. But in a responsible manner: if you submit a proposal, sign it,” Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed.Speaking about the operation of the court system, Valentin Sukalo noted that on the whole the situation is stable and functional despite some tensions in city courts. “The court system performs the constitutional duties it has to,” he stressed.

