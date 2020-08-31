Telephone conversation with Robert Kocharyan

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin offered his heartfelt birthday greetings to former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan.

A message of greetings was also sent to Robert Kocharyan.

The message reads, in part:

“People in Russia know you as a remarkable statesman who has done a great deal for the development of modern Armenia. We highly value your personal contribution to strengthening the friendship and alliance between our countries.”

