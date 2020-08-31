Working meeting with Acting Head of Komi Republic Vladimir Uyba

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Uyba Uyba VladimirActing Head of the Komi Republic briefed the President on how the healthcare system in the Republic was functioning amid the coronavirus epidemic. He said that the region received substantial support from the federal Government, the Industry and Trade Ministry, the Healthcare Ministry, large companies working in the region, the Almazov National Medical Research Centre (St Petersburg), the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA), and the Moscow City Government.

Researchers from Peter the Great St Petersburg Polytechnic University, the MSU Economic Department and the Institute of Economic Forecasting of the Russian Academy of Sciences have created a unique mathematical forecasting model for monitoring and analysing the measures taken to combat the COVID-19 epidemic. It has been used in the Republic to monitor the balance between the load on the healthcare system and the gradual lifting of the restrictions, including permission for various industries to resume working again.

Vladimir Uyba also reported on the use of natural water and mud available in the Republic for the rehabilitation of severe and moderate COVID-19 cases.

The Acting Head also updated the President about the existing problems in the healthcare system in the Republic rooted in obsolete and worn-out equipment, as well as about the reasons for building a viral disease diagnostics and treatment centre and a perinatal centre.

To be continued.

