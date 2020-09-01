Greetings to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In his message, the President of Russia noted Uzbekistan’s achievements in the economic and social spheres and said that the Republic is rightfully respected on the global stage and plays an important role in dealing with current challenges on the international agenda.

“Russian-Uzbek relations are developing in a spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. I am sure that we will jointly continue boosting multifaceted bilateral relations to the benefit of our friendly peoples,” Vladimir Putin emphasised.

