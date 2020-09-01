Greetings to Road to Yalta International Music Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

“I am delighted to see that this remarkable creative project is building its own traditions and this year, announced the Year of Memory and Glory in Russia, the festival’s noble mission has brought together outstanding and talented young performers from many countries who will perform wonderful songs about the Great Patriotic War in their native languages. Written many years ago, these songs, having special historical, cultural and spiritual value, move our hearts even today.

I am convinced that the festival and the gala concert will become a true celebration for Crimeans and Crimea visitors, and create wonderful and unforgettable memories.”

Yalta is hosting the festival finals on September 1. The semi-final took place on May 8 in an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some 155 applications from 35 countries were submitted to the festival. Fifteen finalists from 14 countries were selected in the semi-final.

The Road to Yalta International Music Festival was a winner in a contest run by the Presidential Grants Foundation.

