KGB tortures political prisoners held on rioting charges

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Aliaksandr Frantskevich. Photo: svaboda.org

Aliaksandr Frantskevich, an anarchist facing “rioting” charges, was tortured after his arrest by the KGB on August 13, according to his former cellmate.

KGB officers reportedly beat the prisoner and used an electric shocker to force him confess. Another arrested anarchist, Akikhiro Hanada, was also badly beaten.

Frantskevich’s lawyer has filed a complaint about the torture reports.

Aliaksandr Frantskevich and Akikhiro Hanada were arrested as suspects in the “rioting case” (Part 1, Art. 293 of the Criminal Code).

On August 28, the human rights community of Belarus released a statement calling them and seven more persons arrested in the case political prisoners.

