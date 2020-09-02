Greetings to International Remembrance Campaign for people who liberated world from Nazism

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your creative projects will take a befitting place among the large-scale events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and World War II. Its noble mission has brought together a great number of people, including war veterans, representatives of religious, public and academic establishments, as well as the diplomatic community.

World War II was the biggest tragedy of the 20th century. It claimed tens of millions of lives and cast a deep shadow on the life of many generations. We revere the courage and valour of the heroes, people of various nationalities and faiths who fought Nazism side by side to protect the ideals of freedom and humanity and lead the world to victory, which took a long time and cost us dearly.

There is no doubt that the International Remembrance Campaign for people who liberated the world from Nazism, which will culminate in the performance of the Requiem by Johannes Brahms, will attract broad public attention and will help us to strengthen friendship and mutual understanding among various nations and to preserve our common historical memory.”

