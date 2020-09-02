Greetings to Vietnam’s President Nguyen Phu Trong

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

2 September 2020

On behalf of Belarusian people and himself Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has congratulated Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on Vietnam’s Independence Day.

“Under the smart leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Vietnam is successfully coping with the crisis caused by the coronavirus infection and remains one of the fastest growing economies in Southeast Asia,” the message reads.

The head of state noted that Minsk and Hanoi have reached a high level of a political dialogue, which is highly instrumental for promoting mutual beneficial cooperation in all the areas.

“The further development of Belarus-Vietnam relations, including the successful implementation of joint projects to manufacture trucks and dairy products in Vietnam is in line with long-term interests of our states and will benefit other economies of the region,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

MIL OSI