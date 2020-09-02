Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in August 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for August 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In August 2020, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 9.3% to reach RUB 75.3 trln. The average daily trading volume increased by 14.5% to RUB 3.6 trillion.

Volumes grew across almost all markets, led by the Equity Market (+76.5%), Money Market (+23.4%), Bond Market (+8.2%) and Derivatives Market (+8.1%). The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market grew almost threefold.

The number of trading days in August 2020 was 21, versus 22 in July 2019.

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in August 2020 rose by 36.4% to RUB 3.5 trln (August 2019: RUB 2.6 trln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 76.5% to RUB 1.9 trln (August 2019: RUB 1.1 trln). ADTV was RUB 88.3 bln (August 2019: RUB 47.7 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds grew by 8.2% to RUB 1.6 trln (August 2019: RUB 1.5 trln). ADTV was RUB 78.4 bln (August 2019: RUB 68.9 bln).

Eighty new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1.6 trln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 470.0 bln) were placed in August 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 8.1% to RUB 9.9 trln (August 2019: RUB 9.2 trln) or 144.8 mln contracts (August 2019: 158.8 mln), of which 141.4 mln contracts were futures and 3.4 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 471.6 bln (August 2019: RUB 416.5 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month increased by 4.7% to RUB 675.3 bln (August 2019: RUB 645.2 bln).

The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volumes rocketed 192.4% and reached RUB 30.7 bln (August 2019: RUB 10.5 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 27.0 trln (August 2019: RUB 27.8 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 6.7 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 20.3 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,287.6 bln (USD 17.4 bln), compared to RUB 1,262.8 bln (USD 19.3 bln) in August 2019.

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 23.4% to RUB 34.3 trln (August 2019: RUB 27.8 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,634.9 bln (August 2019: RUB 1,264.8 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment increased by 34.4% to RUB 20.2 trln, including the GCC repo segment which grew by 37.3% to RUB 6.6 trln.

