Political prisoner Alena Karahachava released on bail

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Alena Karahachava

Alena Karahachava, personal assistant to the former presidential candidate Viktar Babaryka, has been released from the KGB pre-trial prison, according to Babaryka’s press-service. The charges, however, remain in place.

Karahachava was arrested on July 1 and charged with tax evasion (Part 2, Art. 243 of the Criminal Code), which she denied.

The arrest was prompted by President Lukashenka’s public statement calling Babaryka’s bank a “money-laundering scheme”. Belgazprombank offices were searched, as a result. Babaryka and a dozen of his former employees were arrested.

The presidential nominee said the attack on his former business was directly linked to his campaign.

Viasna and several other human rights groups called Alena Karahachava a political prisoner.

