Visit to Baranovichi State Vocational and Technical College of Service Industry

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

1 September 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko visited the Baranovichi State Vocational and Technical College of Service Industry on 1 September.

At the Knowledge Day celebration the President said he is proud of young people who are pragmatic and realistic.

“I am happy to start this day, Knowledge Day, here. For over half a century, this educational facility has been training skills that will always be in demand on the labor market. The services of sewers, designers, salespersons and hairdressers bring people comfort, beauty, and joy. I take pride in you, young people, who are down-to-earth and choose a profession that is necessary for society. I sincerely congratulate you and all Belarusian students and teachers on the start of the new academic year,” the head of state said.

The President emphasized that the eventful summer is over. “It is time to channel energy into the creative direction. For us, 1 September is traditionally the start of a new working year and not only for educational institutions. We often choose this date to plan and launch new projects and programs in a variety of areas. It is time for everyone to get down to work,” the President said.

In his words, parents will have to make a lot of efforts to make the new school year successful for their children, and teachers need to concentrate exclusively on their professional tasks.

“Every teacher will be protected by the state. It has always been like that. We also expect teachers to play a bigger role in solving strategic tasks,” the President added.

Aleksandr Lukashenko said: “We will have to pay close attention to the nurturing role of education in the near future. It is a lesson we’ve definitely learned today.”

In his opinion, it is very important to emphasize the legal awareness of young people. Young Belarusians should know laws, should be able to collect and analyze facts, compare things and see through populist slogans.

Aleksandr Lukashenko is convinced that Belarusian children should grow up as genuine patriots. He pointed out that over 100,000 kids will go to school for the first time this year. The head of state wished their road to be interesting and captivating. He also said that the academic year will be fateful for school leavers, who will have to decide on their future careers.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished all the students to get maximum knowledge and positive experience from every academic day. He wished professional accomplishments to pedagogues and many reasons for pride for their kids to the parents. “May the launch of the new academic year be bright. May the mood of this festive day stay with you for a year. I wish you all the best,” the head of state said.

