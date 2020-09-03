Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Greetings to Captain Regents of San Marino Alessandro Mancini, Grazia Zafferani | Events | The Official Internet Portal of the President of the Republic of Belarus

3 September 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Captain Regents of San Marino Alessandro Mancini and Grazia Zafferani as the country celebrates San Marino Republic Day.“I am convinced that it is essential to expand cooperation which has a significant potential in various fields between our states,” the message of greetings reads.The head of state believes that the joint efforts to prepare basic agreements in the economy would be an important step in building a solid foundation for the establishment of productive bilateral ties.

© 2020, The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Belarus

MIL OSI