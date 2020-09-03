Greetings to personnel of N.N. Alexandrov National Cancer Center

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the personnel of the N.N. Alexandrov National Cancer Center which marks the 60th anniversary.“The establishment of the national research institute of oncology and medical radiology has been a milestone event, and professionals who stood at the origins of this important field have filled in their names in the history of Belarusian medicine,” the message of greetings reads.Aleksandr Lukashenko remarked that the personnel of the institution have managed to preserve and multiply the best traditions, build an efficient system of healthcare, create their own scientific school, save dozens of thousands of lives, win recognition of colleagues and trust of patients from Belarus and other countries.“Today the N.N.Alexandrov National Cancer Center is a modern hi-tech healthcare organization complying with global standards. I am convinced that that professionalism and commitment of workers will help reach new heights in the fight against cancer, and the coming years will be another milestone in the development and implementation of the most ambitious projects aimed at preserving the heath of the nation,” the President emphasized.

