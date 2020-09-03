Greetings to President of China Xi Jinping on 75th anniversary of end of World War II and victory in Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“World War II, which was the largest tragedy in human history, claimed tens of millions of lives. The Soviet Union and China bore the brunt of the struggle against Nazism and militarism and sustained the biggest losses in the fight to defeat the aggressors.”

The President of Russia also noted that the ties of friendship and mutual assistance, which grew stronger between the two nations during the war, are now promoting the dynamic development of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction.

Vladimir Putin pointed out that it is the common duty of the two countries to preserve the truth about that period, resolutely resisting any falsification of history and glorification of the Nazis, militarists and their accomplices. The heroism of the liberators must never be forgotten and any revision of the outcome of World War II must not be allowed.

The President of Russia expressed readiness to continue to work together with the friendly Chinese nation to prevent wars and conflicts around the world and to ensure global stability and security.

MIL OSI