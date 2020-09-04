Changes to travel advice

Source: Republic of Lithuania

Taking into account the countries and regions of importance for Lithuania’s tourism business, the travel advice has been updated for those planning group travel on direct charter flights to Tunisia, the Portuguese regions of Madeira and the Azores.

Please note that travelers to these regions shall take full responsibility for that action and the costs associated with treatment for COVID-19 (coronavirus infection), as well as for their return to Lithuania, because these costs usually are not covered by standard insurance.

For more information about the Foreign Ministry’s travel advice, please visit: https://keliauk.urm.lt/lt/.

MIL OSI