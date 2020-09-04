Sectoral financial flows: uneven economic recovery

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

3 September 2020

News

The lagging of incoming payments behind the ‘normal’ level continues to narrow for the economy as a whole, though remaining uneven.

In the group of consumer products industries, incoming payments for the week from 24 to 28 August exceeded the ‘normal’ level thanks to the retail trade and remained subdued in investment products industries and import-driven industries. Moreover, their dynamics were varied. More information on the topic is available in the recent issue of ‘Monitoring sectoral financial flows’.

MIL OSI