Coordination Council leaders remain in jail after new trial

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/99403 2020 2020-09-05T12:14:41+0300 2020-09-05T12:14:41+0300 2020-09-05T12:14:42+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/dyleuski_kavalkova.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Siarhei Dyleuski and Volha Kavalkova

Volha Kavalkova and Siarhei Dyleuski, members of the Presidium of the opposition Coordination Council, will not be released after serving their initial sentences.

Kavalkova, Belarusian Siarhei Dyleuski Christian Democracy party co-chair, and Dyleuski, head of the MTZ factory striking committee, were not allowed to leave the detention center and sentenced to new terms of administrative arrest.

The two activists were detained on August 24 and awarded 10 days of detention each for allegedly organizing an unauthorized event. They were expected to be released yesterday afternoon, but instead new similar cases were opened under Part 3 and Part 1 of Art. 23.34 Administrative Code for participation in the rally held on August 23.

The charges were heard in the court of the Centralny district of Minsk. Judge Tatsiana Akavitaya ordered Volha Kavalkova to be imprisoned for another 15 days. Judge Viktoryia Shabunia issued the same ruling against Siarhei Dyleuski.

Unless new charges appear, Kavalkova and Dyleuski will be released on September 18.

