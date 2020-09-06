Greetings on Oil and Gas Industry Workers Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“In Russia, a country that boasts vast natural and hydrocarbon resources, the oil and gas complex has always been rightly regarded as a vital and core economic sector, which has played an important role in strengthening the national energy, industry and export potential, as well as in developing territories and improving the quality of life. These achievements became possible due to strenuous and dedicated efforts by many generations of researchers, geologists, engineers, builders, and workers – true professionals and creators.

It is gratifying that you carry on your predecessors’ traditions with dignity, explore new promising oil and gas fields, set oil production records, and pay priority attention to comprehensive introduction of innovative digital eco-friendly technologies. You also strive to take consistent efforts to satisfy Russia’s demands for oil and gas, and to preserve the nation’s leading positions in the global hydrocarbon market.

I am confident that you will further efficiently solve challenging tasks for the benefit of Russia and its citizens.”

MIL OSI