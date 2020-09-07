Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

7 September 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro as the country celebrates Independence Day.

“I am convinced that the comprehensive development of Belarus-Brazil relations, first of all, in the economy and trade, as well as humanitarian contacts, constructive cooperation in international organizations meets the interests of our countries,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Jair Bolsonaro strong health and every success. He also wished Brazilian people peace and wellbeing.

MIL OSI