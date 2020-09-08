Free Maria!

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

Claudia Roth, vice president of the German Bundestag. Photo: womensenews.org

Berlin/Minsk (dpa) – Green politician Claudia Roth has announced that she will take over a godparenthood of Belarusian opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova in the event of her prolonged imprisonment.

“She is the face of the democratic movement in Belarus, she deserves my great solidarity, she must be strengthened and protected”, Roth told the German Press Agency on Tuesday. “In the event of a political arrest and continued detention, I, as Vice-President of the German Bundestag, will take over the prisoner’s godparenthood of Maria Kolesnikova”.

The 38-year-old is one of the main leaders of the protests against the authoritarian head of state Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus. Since Monday there has been no trace of her at all. According to the Belarusian border police on Tuesday, she was arrested when she tried to leave for Ukraine. The authorities’ statements cannot be independently verified. According to Roth’s office, the partnership would be organised through Libereco – Partnership for Human Rights, a non-governmental organisation working for human rights in Belarus and Ukraine.

The “unscrupulous actions of the Belarusian state power” against the last remaining leader of the democracy movement in the country reveals “the unscrupulousness of the dictator Lukashenka”, Roth said. Lukashenka had to find out immediately how she was doing and where she was. “The flimsy trick of many dictators to silence disagreeable opposition members with goon squads or extra-legal methods will not work here,” said Roth. “Our task is to show Lukashenka that we are watching closely and not silently accept his inhuman action against his own people.

MIL OSI