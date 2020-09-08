Interview to Russian mass media

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

8 September 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko gave an interview to representatives of Russia’s leading mass media outlets on 8 September.

The event took place in the Palace of Independence in Minsk and was attended by Editor-in-Chief of RT Margarita Simonyan, correspondent of the First Channel Anton Vernitsky, TV presenter at Russia-1 TV channel Yevgeny Rozhkov, and Editor-in-Chief of the Govorit Moskva radio station Roman Babayan.

Aleksandr Lukashenko gave detailed and candid answers to many questions, including quite sensitive ones. The interview touched upon the social and political situation in Belarus and the developments in the post-election period, external interference into these processes, relations and integration prospects with Russia. The President also told the journalists about the work to amend the Constitution, answered a question about a possibility of early election and provided details of the detention of the members of the Wagner private military company in Belarus.

